India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,495,147

Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,495,147 on Wednesday as 15,968 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 151,529 with 202 new deaths.

There are still 214,507 active cases in the country, while 10,129,111 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 180 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 183,489,114 tests were conducted till Tuesday, out of which 836,227 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

The national capital New Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over the past couple of weeks. As many as 386 new cases and 16 deaths were registered in the national capital through Monday.

So far 10,707 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.

