NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,527,683 on Friday as 15,590 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

Nearly 58 percent of the new COVID-19 cases were reported from the southern state of Kerala and the south-western state of Maharashtra. While Kerala recorded nearly 5,500 cases on Thursday, Maharashtra registered over 3,500 cases.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 151,918 as 191 COVID-19 patients died since Thursday morning.

The national capital Delhi recorded four deaths through Thursday, the lowest number of deaths since May 11.

There are still 213,027 active cases in the country, while 10,162,738 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

As many as 184,962,401 tests were conducted till Thursday, out of which 730,096 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

New Delhi, one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively less number of cases over the past couple of weeks. As many as 340 new cases and four deaths were registered in the national capital through Thursday.

So far as many as 10,722 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.