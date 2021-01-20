(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Jan. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,595,660 on Wednesday as 13,823 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 152,718 with 162 new deaths.

There are still 197,201 active cases in the country, while 10,245,741 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment. This is the first time in the past several months when the number of active cases in the country fell below the 200,000-mark.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing facilities across the country, as over 180 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 188,566,947 tests were conducted till Tuesday, out of which 764,120 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

The national capital New Delhi, one of the most affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over the past several months as 231 new cases and 10 deaths were registered in the national capital through Tuesday.

Delhi had recorded only four deaths last Thursday, the lowest number of deaths since May 11.

So far as many as 10,764 people have died in the national capital, confirmed Delhi's health department.