NEW DELHI, Jan. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,625,428 on Friday as 14,545 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 153,032 as 163 COVID-19 patients died since Thursday morning.

There are still 188,688 active cases in the country, while 10,283,708 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment. It was the first time on Wednesday, in nearly seven months, when the number of the active COVID-19 cases in the country fell below the 200,000-mark.

Last Saturday was a crucial day in India's fight against the pandemic as the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off during the day. So far nearly 1 million people have been administered the vaccine doses across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, even as over 190 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 190,148,024 tests were conducted till Thursday, out of which 800,242 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over past several months. As many as 227 new cases and 8 deaths were registered in the national capital through Thursday.

So far as many as 10,782 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.