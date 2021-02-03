(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,777,284 on Wednesday as 11,039 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the latest data from the Federal health ministry showed.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 154,596 as 110 COVID-19 patients died since Tuesday morning.

There are still 160,057 active cases in the country, while 104,62,631 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

India's nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off on Jan. 16, and more than 4.1 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 198 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 198,473,178 tests were conducted till Tuesday, out of which 721,121 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed on Wednesday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing fewer cases over the past several months. As many as 114 new cases and two deaths were registered in the national capital through Tuesday.

This is the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in Delhi in over 10 months.

So far as many as 10,858 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, Delhi's health department said.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India.