India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,880,603 With 9,309 New Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

NEW DELHI, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,880,603 on Friday as 9,309 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 155,447 as 87 COVID-19 patients died since Thursday morning.

There are still 135,926 active cases in the country, while 10,589,230 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Jan. 16 was a crucial day in India's fight against the pandemic as the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off during the day. So far over 7.5 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the Federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as more than 203 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 204,789,784 tests have been conducted till Thursday, out of which 765,944 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a comparatively lesser number of cases over past several months. Altogether 142 new cases and two deaths were registered in the city through Thursday.

So far 10,886 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India. While the Covishield vaccine, made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was supplied to all states, the Covaxin vaccine, made by the Bharat Biotech International Limited, was supplied to only 12 states.

