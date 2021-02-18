NEW DELHI, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,950,201 on Thursday, as 12,881 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the latest data from the Federal health ministry showed.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 156,014 as 101 COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday morning.

There are still 137,342 Active Cases in the country, while 10,656,845 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 793 Active Cases during the previous 24 hours.

January 16 was a crucial day in India's fight against the pandemic as the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off during the day. So far over 9.4 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 208 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 208,703,791 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 726,562 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, according to the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over past several months. As many as 134 new cases and zero death was registered in the national capital through Wednesday.

This was the third occasion in recent days when not even a single death was reported across the national capital.

So far as many as 10,894 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.