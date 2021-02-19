UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,963,394, With 13,193 New Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

NEW DELHI, Feb. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,963,394 on Friday as 13,193 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 156,111 as 97 COVID-19 patients died since Thursday morning.

There are still 139,542 active cases in the country, while 10,667,741 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 2,200 active cases during the previous 24 hours.

India started the nationwide vaccination drive against the COVID-19 on Jan. 16. So far over 10 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country. As many as 209,474,862 tests have been conducted till Thursday, out of which 771,071 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a comparatively lower number of cases over the past several months. As many as 130 new cases and two deaths was registered in the city through Wednesday.

So far 10,896 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.

