India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 11,030,176 With 13,742 New Cases

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,030,176 on Wednesday as 13,742 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

The death toll mounted to 156,567 as 104 COVID-19 patients died since Tuesday morning.

There are still 146,907 active cases in the country, while 10,726,702 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was a decrease of 399 active cases during the past 24 hours. The number of active cases in India had been on the rise over the past few days.

India started a national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on Jan.

16. So far nearly 12.2 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, 213,036,275 tests have been conducted till Tuesday, out of which 805,844 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a lower number of cases over past several months. As many as 145 new cases and two deaths were registered in the city through Tuesday.

So far 10,903 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.

