India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 11,046,914

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:20 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,046,914

NEW DELHI, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,046,914 on Thursday as 16,738 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the latest data from the Federal health ministry showed.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 156,705 as 138 COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday morning.

There are still 151,708 active cases in the country, while 10,738,501 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was a decrease of 4,801 active cases during the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases in India had seen a rise over the past few days.

India's nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off on Jan. 16, and nearly 13 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, and nearly 214 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 213,829,658 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 793,383 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing fewer cases over past several months. As many as 200 new cases and two deaths were registered in the national capital through Tuesday.

So far 10,905 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

Two types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India.

