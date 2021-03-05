UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 11,173,761

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,173,761

NEW DELHI, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,173,761 on Friday as 16,838 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 157,548 as 113 COVID-19 patients died since Thursday morning.

There are still 176,319 active cases in the country, while 10,839,894 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The phase 2 of the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine drive began in the country on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech company.

The phase 2 of the vaccination drive would inoculate those above the age of 60 and those over 45 with comorbidities.

