NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,262,707 on Wednesday as 17,921 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 158,063 with 133 new deaths.

There are still 184,598 active cases in the country, while 10,920,046 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment. There was a decrease of 2,864 active cases during the previous 24 hours, as the northern state of Punjab saw an increase of 502 cases.

The number of daily active cases had been on the rise over the past few days, as another wave of COVID-19 looms large in India.

As many as 9,102 new cases were reported between Jan. 25 to 26, which was the lowest in the previous 237 days. Prior to that, the lowest number of daily new cases, 9,304 registered on June 4, 2020.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far over 24 million people have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing facilities across the country, as over 223 million tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 223,479,877 were conducted till Tuesday, out of which 763,081 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

The national capital Delhi, one of the most affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over the past several months as 320 new cases and four deaths were registered in the national capital through Tuesday.

So far 10,928 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.