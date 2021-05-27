UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 27,369,093

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 27,369,093

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 27,369,093 on Thursday, with 211,298 new cases added during the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

Besides, as many as 3,847 deaths since Wednesday morning took the death toll to 315,235.

There are still 2,419,907 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 75,684 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 24,633,951 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.

So far over 202 million (202,695,874) vaccination doses have been administered to the people across the country.

A total of 1,885,805 vaccine doses were given on Wednesday alone.

Presently the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. Though, an acute shortage of vaccines is being felt across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country.

As many as 336,969,353 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 2,157,857 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

Related Topics

India Shortage All From Government Million

Recent Stories

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

17 minutes ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

34 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

35 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses signing of MoU to facilit ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.