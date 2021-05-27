(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 27,369,093 on Thursday, with 211,298 new cases added during the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

Besides, as many as 3,847 deaths since Wednesday morning took the death toll to 315,235.

There are still 2,419,907 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 75,684 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 24,633,951 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.

So far over 202 million (202,695,874) vaccination doses have been administered to the people across the country.

A total of 1,885,805 vaccine doses were given on Wednesday alone.

Presently the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. Though, an acute shortage of vaccines is being felt across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country.

As many as 336,969,353 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 2,157,857 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.