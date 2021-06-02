UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 28,307,832

Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:40 AM

NEW DELHI, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,307,832 on Wednesday with 132,788 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

Besides, as many as 3,207 deaths since Tuesday morning took the overall death toll to 335,102.

There are still 1,793,645 active cases in the country, a decrease of 101,875 in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 26,179,085 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.

India started the nationwide vaccination on Jan. 16. So far over 218 million vaccination doses have been administered across the country.

A total of 2,397,191 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday alone.

Presently the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 350 million tests have been conducted so far.

