NEW DELHI, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,441,986 on Thursday with 134,154 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

Besides, 2,887 deaths were reported since Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 337,989.

There are still 1,713,413 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 80,232 in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 26,390,584 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far over 221 million vaccination doses have been administered across the country, and 2,426,265 doses were given on Wednesday alone.

Presently the third phase of vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. However, an acute shortage of vaccines is being seen across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing capacities, as 353,782,648 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 2,159,873 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday.

Three types of vaccines are being administered in India, including Covishield, Covaxin and Russia-made vaccine Sputnik-V.