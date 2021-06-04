UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 28,574,350

NEW DELHI, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,574,350 on Friday with 132,364 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

Besides, 2,713 deaths were reported since Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 340,702.

There are still 1,635,993 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 77,420 in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 26,597,655 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far over 224 million vaccination doses have been administered across the country, and 2,426,265 doses were given on Thursday alone.

Presently the third phase of vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. However, an acute shortage of vaccines is being seen across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing capacities across the country, as 357,433,846 tests were conducted till Thursday, out of which 2,075,428 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday.

Three types of vaccines are being administered in India, including Covishield, Covaxin and Russia-made vaccine Sputnik-V.

