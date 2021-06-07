(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,909,975 on Monday with 100,636 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

The single-day spike of COVID-19 cases is found to be the lowest in over two months. Earlier, on April 5 the country had crossed the 100,000-mark.

Besides, as many as 2,427 deaths since Sunday morning pushed the overall death toll to 349,186. This is the first time in past 45 days when daily deaths due to the pandemic fell down to below 2,500-mark.

There are still 1,401,609 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 76,190 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the couple of weeks, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 27,159,180 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.

So far over 232 million vaccination doses (232,786,482) have been administered to the people across the country. A total of 1,390,916 vaccine doses were given on Sunday alone.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as 366,334,111 tests were conducted till Sunday, out of which 1,587,589 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday.

Three types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India, namely Covishield, Covaxin, and the Russia-made vaccine Sputnik-V.