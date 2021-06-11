(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,274,823 on Friday, with 91,702 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

Besides, 3,403 deaths were reported since Thursday morning, taking the death toll to 363,079.

This was the fourth consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were registered across the country, after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April-May which was dubbed as the pandemic's second wave.

There are 1,121,671 active cases in India, with a decrease of 46,281 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 27,790,073 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, with 134,580 new recoveries.