India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 29,359,155

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,359,155 on Saturday, with 84,332 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

Besides, 4,002 COVID-19 patients have died since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 367,081.

This was the fifth consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were registered across the country after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April-May during the second wave.

Still there are 1,080,690 active cases after a decrease of 40,981 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 27,911,384 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, with 121,311 of them discharged since Friday morning.

