NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,570,881 on Tuesday, with 60,471 new confirmed cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

Besides, 2,726 new deaths from the coronavirus epidemic were recorded during the cited period in the South Asian country, taking the COVID-19 related death toll to 377,031.

Tuesday marked the eighth consecutive day with less than 100,000 confirmed cases were registered across the country, after a peak of over 400,000 daily cases for several days in April-May dubbed as the pandemic's second wave in India.

Currently there are 913,378 active cases in India, a decrease of 59,780 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of patients having recovered from the pandemic and been discharged from hospitals rose to 28,280,472 in India, including 117,525 recoveries newly recorded.

Meanwhile, all shops, and restaurants with a 50 percent maximum seating capacity, were allowed to open in the national capital New Delhi from Monday, as the daily tally of confirmed cases and deaths have fallen steeply in the past couple of weeks. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions, and swimming pools, gyms among other public places, however, have continued to remain shut.