NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,082,778 on Thursday, with 54,069 new cases registered during the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The death toll rose to 391,981 as 1,321 deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning.

Currently there are 627,057 active cases in the country, a decrease of 16,137 in 24 hours.

A total of 29,063,740 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 68,885 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.