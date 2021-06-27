UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 30,233,183

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 30,233,183

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,233,183 on Sunday, as 50,040 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The death toll increased to 395,751 as 1,258 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning.

There are still 586,403 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 9,162 cases reported during the past 24 hours.

Ever since the pandemic hit the country, a total of 29,251,029 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from hospitals, with 57,944 of them discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

India Sunday From

Recent Stories

Yahsat announces IPO&#039;s offer price range, ope ..

11 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 27, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics is world’s first big p ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.