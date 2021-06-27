(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,233,183 on Sunday, as 50,040 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The death toll increased to 395,751 as 1,258 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning.

There are still 586,403 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 9,162 cases reported during the past 24 hours.

Ever since the pandemic hit the country, a total of 29,251,029 patients have been successfully treated and discharged from hospitals, with 57,944 of them discharged during the past 24 hours.