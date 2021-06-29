UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 30,316,897 With 37,566 New Infections

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 30,316,897 with 37,566 new infections

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,316,897 on Tuesday as 37,566 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

"India reports less than 40,000 daily new cases after 102 days," said the Federal health ministry in an official statement.

The death toll mounted to 397,637 as 907 deaths were recorded since Monday morning.

This is the second consecutive day after a gap of nearly two-and-a-half months that the daily deaths fell below 1,000. The number crossed 1,000 on April 14.

There are still 552,659 active cases in the country as there was a fall of 20,335 during the past 24 hours.

So far, 29,366,601 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 56,994 of them discharged during the past 24 ho

