NEW DELHI, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,752,950 on Friday, with 43,393 new confirmed cases registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 911 more deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 405,939.

There are currently 458,727 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 197 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 29,888,284 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, including 44,459 new recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic recorded during the past 24 hours.