UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 30,752,950

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 10:20 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 30,752,950

NEW DELHI, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,752,950 on Friday, with 43,393 new confirmed cases registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 911 more deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 405,939.

There are currently 458,727 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 197 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 29,888,284 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, including 44,459 new recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic recorded during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

15 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

8 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

10 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.