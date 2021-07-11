NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 30,837,222 on Sunday as 42,766 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 895 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the death toll to 408,040.

There are still 454,118 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 915 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 29,975,064 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 41,526 were discharged during the past 24 hours.