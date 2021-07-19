UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 31,144,229

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,144,229

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,144,229 on Monday as 38,164 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the Federal health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, 499 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 414,108.

There are still 421,665 active COVID-19 cases in the country, with a fall of 995 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,308,456 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 38,660 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

