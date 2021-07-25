(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,371,901 on Sunday as 39,742 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 535 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 420,551.

There are still 408,212 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 765 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,543,138 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 39,972 were discharged during the past 24 hours.