UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 31,371,901

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,371,901

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,371,901 on Sunday as 39,742 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 535 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 420,551.

There are still 408,212 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 765 cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,543,138 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 39,972 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Chinese President ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution to form new Bo ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.