UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 31,934,455

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,934,455

NEW DELHI, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,934,455 on Sunday as 39,070 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 491 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 427,862.

There are still 406,822 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 5,331 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,099,771 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 43,910 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

