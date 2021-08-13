(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,117,826 on Friday as 40,120 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, Federal health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, 585 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 430,254.

There are still 385,227 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was an increase of 2,760 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,302,345 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 42,295 were discharged during the past 24 hours.