India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,192,576

NEW DELHI, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,192,576 on Sunday, as 36,083 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 493 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 431,225.

There are still 385,336 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 2,337 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,376,015 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 37,927 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

