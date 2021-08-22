UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,424,234

Sun 22nd August 2021

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,424,234

NEW DELHI, Aug. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,424,234 on Sunday, as 30,948 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 403 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 434,367.

There are still 353,398 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a decrease of 7,942 active cases during the past 24 hours.

India's current active caseload was lowest in 152 days, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 31,636,469 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 38,487 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

