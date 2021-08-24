UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,474,773 With 25,467 New Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

NEW DELHI, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,474,773 on Tuesday, as 25,467 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 354 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 435,110.

There are still 319,551 active cases in the country, a fall of 14,373 during the past 24 hours.

India's current active caseload is the lowest in 156 days, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 31,720,112 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 39,486 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the recovery rate increased to 97.68 percent which is the highest since March 2020.

