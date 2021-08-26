UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,558,530

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:10 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,558,530

NEW DELHI, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,558,530 on Thursday, as 46,164 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 607 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 436,365.

After a decline for the past several days, single-day spikes in both the number of new cases and deaths have been witnessed over the past two days. While the number of new cases registered per day remained below 30,000 in recent days, the number of deaths per day was less than 400 till a couple of days ago.

There are still 333,725 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as there was an increase of 11,398 active cases during the past 24 hours. The rise in the number of active cases has been witnessed over the past two days.

A total of 31,788,440 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 34,159 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Huawei and RUDA join Hands to Develop Safe/Smart C ..

Huawei and RUDA join Hands to Develop Safe/Smart City in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.65 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213.65 million

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th August 2021

3 hours ago
 UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

UN asks for $187.3 million for quake-hit Haiti

9 hours ago
 UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.