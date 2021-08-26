(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,558,530 on Thursday, as 46,164 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 607 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 436,365.

After a decline for the past several days, single-day spikes in both the number of new cases and deaths have been witnessed over the past two days. While the number of new cases registered per day remained below 30,000 in recent days, the number of deaths per day was less than 400 till a couple of days ago.

There are still 333,725 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as there was an increase of 11,398 active cases during the past 24 hours. The rise in the number of active cases has been witnessed over the past two days.

A total of 31,788,440 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 34,159 were discharged during the past 24 hours.