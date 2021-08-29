UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,695,030

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:00 PM

NEW DELHI, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,695,030 on Sunday, as 45,083 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 460 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 437,830.

There are still 368,558 active COVID-19 cases in the country, as there was an increase of 8,783 active cases during the past 24 hours. Rise in the number of active cases has been witnessed over the past several days.

A total of 31,888,642 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 35,840 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

