India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,768,880

Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:10 AM

NEW DELHI, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,768,880 on Tuesday as 30,941 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

A total of 350 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 438,560.

The biggest numbers of single-day new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 370,640 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 5,684 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the first time in the past several days when the number of active cases has decreased.

A total of 31,959,680 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 36,275 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

