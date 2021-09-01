UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,810,845

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

NEW DELHI, Sept. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,810,845 on Wednesday as 41,965 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 460 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 439,020.

Most number of single-day new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 378,181 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 7,541 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,993,644 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 33,964 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

