India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 32,857,937

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:10 AM

NEW DELHI, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,857,937 on Thursday as 47,092 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 509 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 439,529.

Most number of single-day new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 389,583 active COVID-19 cases in the country with an increase of 11,402 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,028,825 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 35,181 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

