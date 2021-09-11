UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 33,208,330

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

NEW DELHI, Sept. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,208,330 on Saturday, as 33,376 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the Federal health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 308 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 442,317.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 391,516 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a rise of 870 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,374,497 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 32,198 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

