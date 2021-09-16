UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 33,316,755

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,316,755

NEW DELHI, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,316,755 on Wednesday, as 27,176 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 284 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 443,497.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 351,087 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a reduction of 11,120 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,522,171 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 38,012 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

PM leaves for Dushanbe on two-day official visit t ..

PM leaves for Dushanbe on two-day official visit to attend SCO

9 minutes ago
 HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎all ..

HBL and Indus Motor Company enter strategic ‎alliance ‎

32 minutes ago
 Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future ..

Local Press: Barakah is powering a greener future in UAE

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th September 2021

3 hours ago
 UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.