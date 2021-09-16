(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Sept. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 33,316,755 on Wednesday, as 27,176 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 284 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 443,497.

Most of the new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

There are still 351,087 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a reduction of 11,120 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 32,522,171 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 38,012 were discharged during the past 24 hours.