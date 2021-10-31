(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, Oct. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,273,300 on Sunday as 12,830 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 446 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 458,186.

Most deaths, 358, were reported from the southern state of Kerala. "More than 70 percent cases (deaths) are due to comorbidities," said the federal health ministry.

There are still 159,272 active COVID-19 cases in the country, the lowest in 247 days, with a fall of 2,283 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,655,842 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 14,667 were discharged during the past 24 hours.