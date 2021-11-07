UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,355,536 With Some 10,000 New Infections

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

NEW DELHI, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,355,536 on Sunday, as 10,853 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 526 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 460,791.

There are still 144,845 active cases in the country, a fall of 2,105 during the past 24 hours. India's active caseload is the lowest in 260 days, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,749,900 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 12,432 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

