NEW DELHI, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,437,307 on Sunday, as 11,271 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 285 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 463,530.

Currently there are 135,918 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 390 during the past 24 hours. "India's active caseload is lowest in 522 days," said the federal health ministry.

A total of 33,837,859 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 11,376 new recoveries.