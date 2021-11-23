NEW DELHI, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,526,480 on Tuesday with 7,579 new cases during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

The number of new cases registered in 24 hours is the lowest in 543 days.

Besides, 236 deaths from the pandemic since Monday morning have taken the total death toll to 466,147.

There are still 113,584 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 4,859 active cases during the past 24 hours, the lowest in 536 days, according to the ministry.

A total of 33,946,749 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of whom 12,202 were discharged during the past 24 hours.