UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 34,596,776

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 02:50 AM

NEW DELHI, Dec. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,596,776 on Wednesday, as 8,954 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 267 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 469,247.

There are still 99,023 active COVID-19 cases in the country, said the federal health ministry.

A total of 34,028,506 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 10,207 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

