NEW DELHI, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,726,049 on Friday, as 7,447 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, 391 deaths from the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 476,869.

There are still 86,415 active COVID-19 cases in the country even as it witnessed a fall of 830 active cases during the past 24 hours.

"India's active caseload is the lowest since March 2020," said a statement of the federal health ministry.

A total of 34,162,765 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of whom 7,886 were discharged during the past 24 hours.