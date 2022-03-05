NEW DELHI, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,957,477 on Saturday with 5,921 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 289 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 514,878.

There are still 63,878 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 6,019 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 40th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 42,378,721 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 11,651 were discharged during the past 24 hours.