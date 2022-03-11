(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,984,261 on Friday, as 4,194 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 255 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 515,714.

There are still 42,219 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was a fall of 2,269 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 46th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,426,328 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 6,208 were discharged during the past 24 hours.