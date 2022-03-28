UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 43,020,723

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :-- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,020,723 on Monday with 1,270 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

A further 31 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the coronavirus death toll to 521,035.

There are currently 15,859 active COVID-19 cases registered in the country, a decrease of 328 during the past 24 hours. This marked the 62nd consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in India.

So far 42,483,829 COVID-19 patients have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals in the country, including 1,567 recorded during the past 24 hours.

>