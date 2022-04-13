UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 43,038,016

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,038,016 on Wednesday, as 1,088 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 26 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 521,736.

There are still 10,870 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 19 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 78th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,505,410 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 1081 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

