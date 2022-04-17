UrduPoint.com

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 43,042,097, Active Cases Continue To Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2022 | 02:20 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,042,097 on Sunday as 1,150 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, four deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the death toll to 521,751.

There are still 11,558 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 192 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the fourth consecutive day after a gap of 78 days when the number of active cases rose in the country.

So far 42,508,788 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, of whom 954 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

